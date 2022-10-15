Mysore Chalo anniversary

The 75 th anniversary of Mysore Chalo programme will be organised at Subbaranayakere or Freedom Park in Mysuru on October 24 under the aegis of Mysuru District and City Freedom Fighters Association.

As part of a procession to be taken out to mark the Mysore Chalo movement, the freedom fighters, seated in a horse-drawn carriage, will lead the march, which starts from Subbarayanakere before reaching Ramaswamy Circle, where a homage will be paid to Banavara Ramaswamy for sacrificing his life for the movement. The procession will pass through Chamaraja Double Road, Sanskrit Pathashala, Sayyaji Rao Road, Lansdowne Building, Jaganmohan Palace, Avila Convent, Sadvidya School and return to Subbarayanakere via Narayan Shastri Road.