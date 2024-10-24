Mysore Chalo anniversary observed

The anniversary of Mysore Chalo, a chapter in the freedom struggle scripted in the region and fast fading from the collective memory of the public, was observed here on Thursday with flag hoisting ceremony.

Though the history of freedom movement culminates with India attaining Independence on August 15, 1947, there were a series of agitations in the Princely State of Mysore where the Congress with the supporters of progressive elements and other activists wanted a responsible government accountable to the public and not a monarchy.

Congress headed by K.C. Reddy – who went on to become the first Chief Minister of the State – gave a call to the people to start the palace satyagraha and people reached the city outskirts from all routes. According to the State Gazetteer, Mysore Chalo slogan was inspired by Delhi Chalo slogan given during the freedom movement by Subhash Chandra Bose.

There were agitations, hartals, processions, etc., and in the police firing that ensued to disperse the crowd a schoolboy named Ramaswamy died in Mysuru. There was widespread disruption of transportation. The last maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar who had already signed the instrument of accession conceded to the demands of a popular government on October 24, 1947, and K.C. Reddy was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Karnataka which was then called as Mysore.

A prominent circle in the heart of Mysuru has been named after Ramaswamy and has a plaque that recalls his sacrifice. The anniversary of Mysore Chalo used to draw a large number of members of Mysuru District Freedom Fighters Association till about 10 years ago but their numbers have dwindled since then. Hence citizens from different walks of life took part in the anniversary event held at the Freedom Fighters Park at Subbarayanakere and also at Ramaswamy Circle.

