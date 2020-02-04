Mysore Catholic Diocese to launch health projects

The Catholic Diocese of Mysore is launching two health projects here on Tuesday: a cancer awareness campaign in collaboration with Caritas India, ODP, and St. Joseph’s Hospital; and NewRological Rehabilitation in association with St. Joseph’s Hospital and NewRo Rehab, Bengaluru.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt will launch the two programmes at the Indoor Stadium of St. Philomena’s College in Bannimantap at 4 p.m.

Bishop of Mysuru K.A. William will preside. Bishop Emeritus Thomas A. Vazhapilly and other dignitaries will be present.

The cancer campaign — Sparsha – will cover Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajnagar districts. It is aimed at creating awareness among students and public through regular free health camps, help detect cancer in the early stages and provide linkages for affordable treatment and even fund deserving cases, a release said here.

The neurological rehabilitation treatment is being launched at St. Joseph’s Hospital with the support of Sharan Srinivasan and Prathiha Sharan, doctors, who have successful done it in Bengaluru.

A release said nearly 40 lakh people are disabled because of neurological conditions and spend their rest of their lives in coma or in immobilised conditions. The neuro rehabilitation treatment is aimed at providing physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, cognitive and memory therapy.