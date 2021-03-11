MyMUL polls: HDK to seek support

He will try to garner votes for party followers; move seen as attempt to take on G.T. Deve Gowda camp

In a move apparently aimed at defeating the candidates loyal to disgruntled JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda in the ensuing elections to Mysuru Milk Union (MyMUL), former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced that he would be touring the district in support of the candidates who are the followers of the JD(S) as they wish to cleanse the “corruption-hit” system.

Denying that he had taken the election as a prestige issue as Mr. Gowda, who has distanced himself from the JD(S) and the candidates loyal to his camp are trying to romp home in the March 16 elections, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “I am here to save my party’s identity. The candidates who are my and my party’s followers have formed a group and are fighting the elections. In their interest, I am now getting involved in the election. The syndicate also has candidates loyal to the Congress.”

Addressing a press conference here, Mr .Kumaraswamy said his participation in the election should not be seen as his show of strength. “The effort is to retain our strength. Therefore, I will be touring H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and Hunsur from Monday to seek votes for my party followers although it’s an apolitical poll.”

Clarifying that he never took any interest in elections of this kind as it was entrusted to the leader of this area (without naming G.T. Deve Gowda), he said the recent political developments has prompted him to get involved in elections on the insistence of my party followers.

“My brother H.D. Revanna used to take interest in elections of cooperative institutions. But, elections to such institutions are not governed by any rules. There is no rule book and the decisions taken by the officials of those institutions are final,” he said, narrating what his party supporters told him about how the elections are fought in such institutions, including MyMUL.

Taking a dig at Mr. Gowda, Mr. Kumaraswamy said some leaders had taken the leadership in the past in such institutions. “The leaders whom we had trusted are not with us anymore. The voters should not get pressured by anybody, as there are allegations of corrupt practices which my party followers brought to my notice, prompting me to get involved in the polls to set things right. Money power will not sustain here,” he said, referring to his detractors.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said if elections are fought on common guidelines in other cooperative institutions in the State, it is fought on a different rule book in MyMUL, which has not been questioned at all. “I don’t know who framed these rules and why there are two divisions of Mysuru and Hunsur when it comes to MyMUL elections.”

When reporters asked why Mr. Kumaraswamy chose to take the lead in MyMUL elections, he said his family discharges its duties responsibly – “right from the time of Haradanahalli Anjaneya Seva Society till the Red Fort.” All elections matter, including small and big, as we need to stand in support of our supporters.

There is no transparency in cooperative institutions and the government has kept silent to the wrongs happening there, he added.

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh and leaders of the party were present.

Mr. Mahesh has been put in charge of elections in Hunsur division while T. Narsipur MLA Ashwin Kumar is in charge of Mysuru division.