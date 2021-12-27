‘MyCop’ to help Mysuru police enforce COVID-19 guidelines

MYSURU

27 December 2021 19:49 IST

Volunteers sought in each police station limits

Amidst the Omicron threat, the Mysuru City Police has resolved to rope in volunteers interested in working with the police for persuading the public in complying with the rules meant for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

‘MyCop’ or the ‘Mysuru COVID-19 Policing’, the concept of public joining hands with the police for helping them enforce the COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior, was launched here on Monday.

Giving the details of ‘MyCoP’ after launching it, Commissioner of Police Chandragupta told reporters here on Monday that interested persons can join the initiative and ID cards will be issued to them.

Advertising

Advertising

It’s a challenge to establish COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior in crowded places and the ‘MyCoP’ volunteers can make a difference by encouraging the public in wearing masks, maintaining social distance and so on.

Mr. Chandragupta said there are plans to rope in at least 200 volunteers in each police station limits. Until the COVID-19 comes under full control, such novel efforts from the police will continue. Policing for enforcing the COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior in partnership with the public is the idea, he explained.

Meanwhile, the night curfew is coming into effect here from Tuesday onwards, Mr. Chandragupta siad.

The containment measures are in view of breaking the chain of transmission in the State, said an order issued by the government on December 26.

The night curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. from December 28 to January 7. From December 30 to January 2, all restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs will function with 50 per cent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. The Commissioner warned of action against those flouting the curbs imposed in view of New Year celebrations.

The police said the guidelines on night curfew will be strictly enforced without any exceptions.

Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall remain fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited, according to the guidelines.

Movement of buses and trains are permitted while the movement of private vehicles are allowed only on display of valid travel documents, IDs (in case of employees on night duty) and tickets (in case of passengers picked up from railway station, bus terminus or the airport). Theatres have been asked to end shows by 9.30 p.m.

The police are keeping a close watch on private party venues as there is a strict bar on large gatherings as per the new guidelines.