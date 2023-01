January 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts (MICA) College will be holding a series of activities on its premises in Metagalli on January 11 as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

Chairman of the college Fouzan Raheel said at a press conference that a fun fare will be held in the morning during MYCArnival ’23 while an entertainment event will be organised in the evening on January 11.