Mybuild exhibition 

The Builders Association of India, Mysuru centre, is conducting Mybuild - a construction and building material exhibition -from March 24 to 28 in the city.

It will be held at the Maharaja’s College Grounds and will feature some of the latest developments, trends, products and services in the construction sector.

In connection with it, the BAI will also conduct various contests including Karaoke singing besides entertainment programmes daily. For details contact Mohan Kunte on 9590442018 or C.D. Krishna on 9448057016.