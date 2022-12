December 08, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

A five-day exhibition of construction materials, equipment and interiors – MYBUILD – 22 began at Maharaja’s College grounds in Mysuru on Thursday.

Swami Yukteshanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysuru inaugurated the exhibition, which has been organised by Mysore Centre of Builders’ Association of India (BAI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Several companies were displaying a number of innovative products at the expo, which features more than 150 stalls.