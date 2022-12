December 05, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

MyBuild-2022, an expo of construction materials, interiors and lifestyle products, will be held at Maharaja College grounds from December 8 to 15. Builders Association of India, Mysuru chapter, has organised the event. Over 150 stalls comprising products of the construction industry will be put up at the show. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.