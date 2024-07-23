Myanmar girl, arrested by Tripura police, alleges rape by man who bailed her out

A 19-year-old from Myanmar, who was arrested by the Tripura police while allegedly crossing the border illegally in June, was allegedly raped by a man, who bailed her out, at a hotel in Agartala.

The victim, who managed to reach Bengaluru and is staying in a migrant colony, is said to be six months pregnant and got her tests done at Bowring hospital before filing a complaint with the police on Monday.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she came to India to marry her relative. She was however caught by the Tripura police while trying to cross the border.

After spending a few days in prison, the accused, identified as Shona Mia, 46, approached her and helped her get bail. The accused was an illegal immigrant settled in Delhi and runs an NGO to help immigrants, the complaint said.

She alleged that the accused took ₹3 lakh from her relatives and managed to get her bail on June 8. She alleged that Shona Mia took her to a hotel soon after the bail and raped her. The accused later threatened her with dire consequences and took her to Delhi where he runs a school, she told the police.

After reaching Delhi, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her again, following which the victim narrated the incident to her fiancé and family. The fiancé backed out from the marriage proposal, following which the victim came to Bengaluru to her uncle’s house in Mitaganahalli labour colony.

The incident was brought to the notice of social activists R. Kaleemullah and Rosline Gomes. The police have filed a case under rape and criminal intimidation and are planning to transfer the case to the Tripura police.

