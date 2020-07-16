My words were misinterpreted, claims Sriramulu

Close on the heels of his remark that “only god can save people from COVID-19” attracting political criticism, Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday claimed that his words were misinterpreted and misunderstood.
“While responding to claims of the Opposition that the government’s negligence, irresponsibility and lack of coordination among Ministers was responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the State, I stated that these accusations were far from the truth. People need to be aware and cautious to avoid the spread of the virus. This plays a vital role in controlling the pandemic. If we fail at this crucial step, the situation can get complicated. And if things become worse, then only god can save us. These were the words used as caution,” the Minister tweeted on Thursday.
Maintaining that there was no need to create panic, Mr. Sriramulu said, “Our government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is working round the clock. This is a difficult situation for the whole world and we all are doing our best for the people of our State to win the battle against this pandemic.”
The BJP leader faced criticism from the Opposition for his remarks, with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar even demanding his resignation. Meanwhile, trying to downplay Mr. Sriramulu’s remarks, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that it was a general remark not intended to create panic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath