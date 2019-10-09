My statement on flood relief was misinterpreted, says Yatnal

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was issued a show-cause notice for his utterances against the State and Union governments over flood relief, has replied to the notice by saying that his statement was made only keeping in mind the interests of the flood-affected people of the State.

However, in separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, in which he has showered praises on them, he has stated that some people might have “misinterpreted” his statement and “tried to paint a wrong image” of him before them.

In a bid to appease the offended high command, the former Union Minister has even likened Mr. Modi to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Mr. Shah to Vallabhbhai Patel, and said that because of respect for them the people of Karnataka had sent a large number of BJP leaders to Parliament.

Mr. Yatnal’s comment on flood relief had come at a time when party leaders in the State were struggling to defend the delay in release of funds by the Union government. It was evident that the party high command was offended by it and, consequently, the party’s disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice.

Mr. Yatnal has now written to Mr. Shah, Mr. Modi and BJP working president J.P. Nadda. His explanation is that he only raised the issue with the intent of getting help for the flood-affected people of Karnataka, many of whom were still living in temples, government schools and office buildings. He made it clear that his objective was not to damage the party or the dignity of any of its leaders. He also referred to his earlier announcement of resignation from the post of MP seeking an increase in the height of the Almatti dam way back when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power.

He explained in the letters that he had, as the people’s representative, merely urged the Centre to release funds as the people of north Karnataka were severely affected by floods. He has even claimed that consequent to his statement, the party’s image only improved in the State. Mr. Yatnal also sought time to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the issue of floods in the State.