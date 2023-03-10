ADVERTISEMENT

My son won’t enter politics, contest ensuing polls: Sumalatha

March 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

I’m not in favour of dynastic politics, says Mandya MP, who also claimed that two major parties had offered tickets to Abhishekh to contest upcoming elections either from Maddur or Srirangapatna  

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing her disapproval of dynastic politics, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday said her son Abhishekh Ambareesh, who is into films, will not join politics and contest the ensuing Assembly elections in Mandya.

“I’m making it very clear today that my son is not entering politics. Two major parties had come forward to offer him ticket to contest the upcoming polls either from Maddur or Srirangapatna. He politely refused the offers. Moreover, I did not go to any party seeking tickets for my son. My son believes in his father’s ideology. People of Mandya aspire to see him in politics like his father but he won’t join politics until I’m there in electoral politics,” she told reporters in Mandya.

Ms. Sumalatha said she did not demand anything other than Mandya’s development for supporting the BJP. “I did not ask for a ticket for my son. Neither me nor my son misused Ambareesh’s power and we follow what we practised when he was alive even today,” the MP maintained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an indirect reference to the “family politics” in JD(S), Ms. Sumalatha “In some parties, sons, grandsons and others in the family want to be in politics. I’m not here to do politics of that kind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US