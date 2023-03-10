My son won’t enter politics, contest ensuing polls: Sumalatha

March 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Expressing her disapproval of dynastic politics, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday said her son Abhishekh Ambareesh, who is into films, will not join politics and contest the ensuing Assembly elections in Mandya.

“I’m making it very clear today that my son is not entering politics. Two major parties had come forward to offer him ticket to contest the upcoming polls either from Maddur or Srirangapatna. He politely refused the offers. Moreover, I did not go to any party seeking tickets for my son. My son believes in his father’s ideology. People of Mandya aspire to see him in politics like his father but he won’t join politics until I’m there in electoral politics,” she told reporters in Mandya.

Ms. Sumalatha said she did not demand anything other than Mandya’s development for supporting the BJP. “I did not ask for a ticket for my son. Neither me nor my son misused Ambareesh’s power and we follow what we practised when he was alive even today,” the MP maintained.

In an indirect reference to the “family politics” in JD(S), Ms. Sumalatha “In some parties, sons, grandsons and others in the family want to be in politics. I’m not here to do politics of that kind.”