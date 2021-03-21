Karnataka

My son won’t contest bypoll: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ruled out the possibility of his son and State BJP vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra contesting byelection from Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

The Chief Minister, who was on a visit of North Karnataka districts in the run up to bypolls slated for April 17, said his son will not contest now but the party will take a suitable decision to give him ticket in future elections.

“Now, he is thinking of staying in Mysuru to strengthen the party in four-five districts in the region,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

