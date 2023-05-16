ADVERTISEMENT

My own party leaders conspired to get me defeated, says BJP Bidar candidate Ishwar Singh Thakur

May 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

‘There was definitely a conspiracy hatched by my own party leaders and I will make a list of BJP leaders who worked against the party in the elections and submit it to the high command’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate from Bidar Assembly Constituency Ishwar Singh Thakur, who lost to sitting MLA and Congress leader Rahim Khan in the recently concluded elections, has said that a section of BJP workers and leaders had conspired to ensure his defeat.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Thakur held Bidar MP and Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba responsible for his defeat and also alluded to the possible role of D.K. Sidram in his electoral debacle.

“There was definitely a conspiracy hatched by my own party leaders to get me defeated. The BJP leaders worked in favour of rebel Janata Dal(S) candidate Suryakant Nagmarpalli who managed to eat into a sizable vote of the BJP. Our party leaders switched off their cell phones soon after the result was declared,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said that he would make a list of the BJP leaders who worked against the party in the elections and submit it to the high command. He also thanked the voters who have supported him.

Clarifying that the defeat in the Assembly elections is not the end of his political career, Mr. Thakur said that he will continue to be associated with the people and serve them.

