My meeting Satish Jarkiholi was for resolving issues in my constituency, says Vijayendra

“My meeting with Minister Satish Jarkiholi was not political. I met him to resolve some issues related to the Public Works Department in my constituency of Shikaripur,” BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said in Gadag on Wednesday.

“Just as I am the BJP State unit president, I am the Shikaripur MLA too. I have some issues with the Public Works Department in my constituency. That is the reason I led a delegation from my taluk to meet Satish Jarkiholi. It does not have any political implications,” he told reporters.

“The Congress is making preparations to choose a successor to Siddaramaiah. There will be a change after Dasara. This is not a rumour. These are hard facts. This is a positive fallout of the Padayatra by the BJP and Janata Dal(S) to Mysuru.”B.Y. Vijayendra,State BJP president

He said that he had inside information that the Congress high command is in favour of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quitting his post.

“They are making preparations to choose a successor. There will be a change after Dasara. This is not a rumour. These are hard facts. This is a positive fallout of the Padayatra by the BJP and Janata Dal(S) to Mysuru,” he said.

“Some leaders in the Congress have realised that Mr. Siddaramaiah is on his way out. That is why they are holding several meetings, to show their strength. They want to ensure that they have sizeable number of legislators on their side,” he said.

‘Priyank Kharge is overbearing’

He said that the State government is oblivious to the protest by gram panchayat employees. Minister Priyank Kharge tends to poke his nose into the affairs of other Ministers, he said.

“He comments on several things in the world that are unrelated to him. But he is unable to resolve issues in his own Ministry. He should focus on his department and ensure that residents in rural areas are not inconvenienced, Mr. Vijayendra said.

