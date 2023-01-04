HamberMenu
My loyalties lie with the people, Bommai retorts to Siddaramaiah’s remarks

The Chief Minister, after inaugurating ready projects worth ₹223 crore and laying foundation stone for several new ones, says people know who is a loyal and faithful dog and who became a wolf only to misuse power

January 04, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to mediapersons in Ballari on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to mediapersons in Ballari on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Reacting to the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement comparing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a puppy, the latter took exception saying that it [statement] showed the culture and mindset of the Congress leader.

Mr. Bommai was speaking to presspersons before inaugurating projects that have been completed at a cost of ₹223 crore, in all, and laying foundation stone and performing Bhumi Puja for new works being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹440 crore in Ballari on Wednesday.

Mr. Bommai’s response came after Mr. Siddaramaiah launched an attack on the former, comparing him to a puppy. The Chief Minister said that the people of the State will give a befitting answer to Mr. Siddaramaiah in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah should know the fact that a dog is a faithful and loyal animal. I am faithful to the people of the State and our culture is not to divide society as Mr. Siddaramaiah does,” he said.

When asked about the challenge thrown by Mr. Siddaramaiah for a public debate on development issues, Mr. Bommai criticised the Congress leader for not utilising the opportunity of a 15-day legislature session in Belagavi for discussing development and issues concerning the public.

“There is no point in a public debate as the Vidhana Soudha is a better platform for discussion. The legislature will again meet later this month and have sessions in February. Let us discuss all issues and we are ready to answer,” Mr. Bommai said.

Listing out various projects launched in the State by the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Bommai said that Karnataka has obtained 6,000 kilometres of national highways.

“The Union government gave approval for the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru and Karwar ports and also, the Kalasa-Banduri Project. The Upper Krishna Project will shortly be declared as a national project and grants will be released,” Mr. Bommai said.

Mr. Bommai also criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for failing to bring adequate allocations and grants during his tenure as Chief Minister and also, when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government was in power at the Centre.

Later, in the public meeting also, which was organised for inaugurating completed works and performing Bhumi Puja for the new projects, Mr. Bommai obliquely referred to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s remarks without taking any name and said that he was proud to be a loyal dog of the people.

“A dog is very loyal and faithful. It always serves and protects its master. And, it never allows thieves inside a house. I would like to proudly say that I am a loyal and trustworthy dog of the people. I got an opportunity [to become Chief Minister]. But, I don’t misuse power to become a wolf. People know who is a wolf and who is a dog,” Mr. Bommai said.

