My husband’s work in Sira constituency is my strength: Ammajamma

Bengaluru

29 October 2020 23:53 IST

Ammajamma, the 61-year-old Janata Dal (S) candidate for the byelection to Sira Assembly constituency, is in the thick of campaigning though she only recently recovered from COVID-19. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of her husband and Sira legislator B. Sathyanarayana. In her first outing in electoral politics, Ms. Ammajamma has been seeking votes as the “daughter of the taluk”.

In a brief interview with The Hindu, she spoke about her entry into politics and her campaign.

This is your first election. How do you feel?

Advertising

Advertising

I was not involved in politics much as my husband was an active participant. But people are responding well when I go for canvassing for votes now.

What are the issues on which you are seeking votes?

I am seeking votes on the good work done by the party. My husband has contributed to the development of the taluk. He did not discriminate and was popular among all. I am seeking votes upon the contribution of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

You were reluctant to contest initially. Why?

There was some amount of fear about entering politics and I was anxious. I was also not well as I was down with COVID -19.

Many JD(S) leaders have left the party. Are you worried about it?

It’s an old story now. JD(S) workers are still around and enthusiastically campaigning. My husband had taken good care of party workers. The arrival of Mr. Gowda in Sira for campaigning has changed the scene on the ground.

Are you getting support from the party workers?

All the workers are supporting me. My strength and confidence comes from the fact that Mr. Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy have been very helpful and have been backing me well. The party legislators are also campaigning on my behalf.

You are pitted against veteran T.B. Jayachandra and debutant Rajesh Gowda. How do you fancy your chances?

My husband’s work in the constituency is my strength. I am confident of voters standing by me. There are many women voters in Sira constituency who I think will vote for me. The sympathy factor will work.