My father will complete his full term as Chief Minister: B.Y. Vijayendra

Dismissing Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was set to be replaced in about a fortnight, the latter’s son and BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday maintained that his father was sure to complete his full term.
Seeking to downplay the speculation, he said such remarks were only to be expected in the run-up to bypolls. He alleged that the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, were frustrated over not being able to win the confidence of the people in the two constituencies going to the polls, and hence were issuing such statements.
Meanwhile, launching a counter-attack at Mr. Siddaramaiah, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said in a lighter vein that he had “credible information” from New Delhi that Mr. Siddaramaiah was set to be replaced as Leader of the Opposition in about 15 days. He will be replaced by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Ashok claimed.
