My family wants me to contest from Varuna: Siddaramaiah

March 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI/ BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that his family members had suggested he contest from Varuna constituency, and accordingly, he has requested the party high command to finalise ticket from the same constituency.

Speaking to presspersons in Chitradurga on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had received request to contest from 25 constituencies in the State, including Chitradurga.

“My family feels that contesting from Varuna is a better option. They have also suggested to contest from another constituency. I have requested the high command to finalise Varuna, but the decision is left to the high command,” he said.

Later speaking to presspersons in Badami in Bagalkot district, he said he would obey the instructions of the Congress high command over choosing his constituency. “I am yet to get any instructions from them. Once I get them, I will follow them,” he said.

