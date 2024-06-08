My defeat was unexpected as I had trusted teachers: Maritibbe Gowda

Former MLC Maritibbe Gowda, who lost the just-concluded Legislative Council elections from South Teachers’ Constituency as the Congress candidate, on Saturday said he had not expected his defeat and added that he had thought the teachers would certainly support him hoping that the ruling Congress party would address their grievances with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the helm.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Gowda, who was aiming for a fifth term as the MLC, said he takes responsibility for his defeat as the Congress leadership had placed a lot of hopes on him. “I will accept the mandate given by the voters and I will continue to work for their welfare in the constituency comprising Mysore, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar,” the former MLC said.

Responding to reporters’ queries on his defeat, Mr. Gowda said, “My defeat was not anticipated. But the loss will not upset me. I had a lot of hopes and belief in my teacher voters who had elected me for four terms. I thought they would support me once again. I quit JD(S) and joined the Congress and the issues that bothered the teaching community could have been resolved with the party in power. But the teachers decided differently. The party had kept a lot of faith in me but I could not live up to their expectations.”

While thanking the 6,000-plus teachers who voted for him in the elections, Mr. Gowda said he expresses his gratitude to the teachers, his well-wishers, the Congress party leaders, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, AICC Chief and the party MLAs and the MLCs. “All of those who worked for me, I would extend my gratitude to them.”

In response to a question, he said there was a good opportunity for the teachers to get their problems addressed since the Congress party was in power. “The opportunity has been missed.”

To a question, the former JD(S) MLC said he had distanced himself from the JD(S) party even before the Congress party came to power. “I might have joined the Congress party recently but the distance that I maintained with JD(S) was a long time. I had not foreseen the Congress party coming to power in the State when I moved away from the JD(S).”

The former MLC said he does not accept the argument that he lost the poll because he quit the JD(S). “I don’t want to comment on the leaders who have pledged the JD(S) party to the BJP.”

