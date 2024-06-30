GIFT a SubscriptionGift
My claim to become Chief Minister will start in 2028, says Satish Jarkiholi

Discussion on changing Chief Minister is a closed chapter, according to the Public Works Minister

Published - June 30, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister

Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that his claim to the post of Chief Minister will start during the 2028 Assembly elections.

“I am among the aspirants for the post of Chief Minister. However, my claim will start in 2028. I will stake my claim based on the prevailing circumstances then. But not now,” he told reporters in Chikkodi on Saturday.

He said that the discussion on changing the Chief Minister in the State is a closed chapter now.

“Some Congress leaders have made some statements in Delhi and Bengaluru about changing the Chief Minister. But that means nothing now. There is no need to continue this matter at present,” he said.

”No matter what anyone says, it is a closed chapter. This is an issue for the high command and the party to decide. This is not a matter to be discussed on the streets,” he said.

“Even the demand for multiple Deputy Chief Ministers is a matter for the party high command to decide,” he said.

On the appointment of a Dalit Chief Minister, he said, “Don’t ask me, ask Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi. My scope is limited to my work in the department and development of the district,” he said.

He said that he was in favour of administrative division of Belagavi district and that he will request the Chief Minister to take a step forward in this direction.

