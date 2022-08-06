Karnataka

My biggest challenge is human management: Aamir

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 06, 2022 22:49 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:49 IST

Actor-director-producer Aamir Khan was at the campus of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore on Saturday, 13 years after the movie 3 Idiots was shot there.

He was invited for Vista 2022, the business fest hosted by the students, according to a release from the institute. He was part of the panel on “Facets of Management in Films and Life” with actors Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Answering a question by Vasanthi Srinivasan, faculty at IIM-B, who was moderating the session, Mr. Khan said he constantly strives to stay relevant to younger people. “I am 57-years-old now but in my head I am still 18. That’s why I want to do films for children ever so often because when a five-year-old loves your film, they will stay loyal to you for the next 15-20 years,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His biggest challenge, Mr. Khan said, was human management, not creative challenges. “As director, you need to get the best out of everyone on the sets. During COVID, especially, I went through a lot of introspection. I have grown greatly as a person. It made me realise that it is the emotional and mental wellbeing of each one of us that makes us do good work. All of us must focus on emotional and mental health,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...