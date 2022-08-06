My biggest challenge is human management: Aamir

Actor-director-producer Aamir Khan was at the campus of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore on Saturday, 13 years after the movie 3 Idiots was shot there.

He was invited for Vista 2022, the business fest hosted by the students, according to a release from the institute. He was part of the panel on “Facets of Management in Films and Life” with actors Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Answering a question by Vasanthi Srinivasan, faculty at IIM-B, who was moderating the session, Mr. Khan said he constantly strives to stay relevant to younger people. “I am 57-years-old now but in my head I am still 18. That’s why I want to do films for children ever so often because when a five-year-old loves your film, they will stay loyal to you for the next 15-20 years,” he said.

His biggest challenge, Mr. Khan said, was human management, not creative challenges. “As director, you need to get the best out of everyone on the sets. During COVID, especially, I went through a lot of introspection. I have grown greatly as a person. It made me realise that it is the emotional and mental wellbeing of each one of us that makes us do good work. All of us must focus on emotional and mental health,” he said.