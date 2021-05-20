Muzrai temple priests to get food kit worth up to ₹1,500

20 May 2021 23:38 IST

The Commissioner Muzrai and Endowment Department has been directed to provide food kits worth up to ₹1,500 to priests and other staff of ‘C’ grade temples of the Department by utilising funds and foodgrain available at ‘A’ grade temples in different districts.

Following a petition from priests of Muzrai temples seeking COVID-19 relief, Minister for Backward Classes and Muzrai and Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojari issued an order directing the commissioner to make arrangements to provide food kits to priests and other staff of ‘C’ grade temples, which have not been earning revenue. About 50,000 priests and staff expected to benefit from the scheme. Temples across the State have been closed following lockdown. The Minister wrote to the Finance Department to release ₹33.45 crore for payment of ‘tasdik’, monthly allowances, to priests of 27,000 Muzrai temples for May, June and July.

