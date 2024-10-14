Muzrai Minister inaugurates scholarship programme for priests’ children

A scholarship disbursement programme for the children of priests and temple employees serving in Category ‘C’ temples was inaugurated by Transport & Muzrai Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy, recently in Bengaluru.

The event saw ₹4,88,000 in scholarships distributed to 33 students from Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Additionally, ₹4 lakh in death benefits was granted to two families of deceased temple employees. The programme also approved a further ₹20,09,000 in scholarships for 158 students from seven districts, to be disbursed by District Commissioners, according to a release.

Mr. Reddy highlighted efforts to improve the welfare of temple priests through a proposed amendment to the General Collection Fund. “This Bill, currently awaiting the Governor’s approval, promises increased financial support for Category ‘C’ temples and their employees. Benefits include a ₹5 lakh annual grant for 1,500 temples, scholarships for 3,000 children, and a ₹5 lakh housing grant for 1,000 priests.”

