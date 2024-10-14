GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muzrai Minister inaugurates scholarship programme for priests’ children

Published - October 14, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A scholarship disbursement programme for the children of priests and temple employees serving in Category ‘C’ temples was inaugurated by Transport & Muzrai Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy, recently in Bengaluru.

The event saw ₹4,88,000 in scholarships distributed to 33 students from Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Additionally, ₹4 lakh in death benefits was granted to two families of deceased temple employees. The programme also approved a further ₹20,09,000 in scholarships for 158 students from seven districts, to be disbursed by District Commissioners, according to a release.

Mr. Reddy highlighted efforts to improve the welfare of temple priests through a proposed amendment to the General Collection Fund. “This Bill, currently awaiting the Governor’s approval, promises increased financial support for Category ‘C’ temples and their employees. Benefits include a ₹5 lakh annual grant for 1,500 temples, scholarships for 3,000 children, and a ₹5 lakh housing grant for 1,000 priests.”

Published - October 14, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.