Muzrai Department puts off first phase of mass marriage scheme

The first phase of Sapthapadi, the simple mass marriage scheme of the State government, which was scheduled on April 26, has now been put off in the wake of restrictions due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the next date for holding the event would be announced after reviewing the situation in the days to come.

A decision to put off the event was taken after discussing the issue with Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Now the first phase of the mass marriage scheme would be held along with the second phase that was originally scheduled on May 24. But the new date for the event would be decided later, he said.

Under this flagship programme of the government, which would be held in Muzrai temples, more than 4,500 applications had been obtained by the beneficiaries from over 100 temples across the State. Of them, about 2,000 applications had been filled up and returned to the temple authorities along with documents.

Preparations for holding the event had commenced in 10 districts, the Minister added.