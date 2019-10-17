Muzrai Department plans to hold mass marriages in 100 temples

The Muzrai Department has proposed to conduct mass marriages for Hindu couples in its 100 temples located in different parts of the State, on the lines of those being conducted at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

The Dharmika Parishat headed by the Deputy Commissioner in each district would fix dates for mass marriages in each temple. There would be no caste discrimination. Each couple would be given an eight-gram gold mangalsutra, clothes, and ₹10,000 in cash for their immediate expenses. The age of the bride and the groom would be verified before registration.

An official in the department said ‘A’ grade temples such as Sri Mookambika temple at Kollur; Sri Durgaparameshwari temple at Kateel; Kukke Subramanya temple, Sri Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru; and Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud, which have been generating sufficient revenue, would arrange marriages from the temple fund.

Marriages in ‘B’ and ‘C’ grades temples, which depend on the government for funds, would be funded by the department. Managements of temples earning less revenue would also be allowed to seek contributions from the local community or donors in the region for bearing the expenditure of marriages.

The department is also planning to involve corporate companies to give “gifts” to the couples under their corporate social responsibility initiative, sources said.

A meeting of the Dharmika Parishats would be convened in a day or two to work out details about expenses needed for marriages and decide on the dates. Roughly, ₹40,000 per couple would be required, sources said.

The department, headed by Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who piloted the programme, has proposed to invite an officer from the sub-registrar’s office to register the marriages on the spot.