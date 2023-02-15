Muzaffar Assadi is acting VC of UoM

February 15, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Dean of Faculty of Arts, Department of Studies in Political Science, University of Mysore, Muzaffar H. Assadi, was on Wednesday appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the university.

A notification issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of Universities, said Prof. Assadi’s appointment will come into effect from afternoon of February 17, 2023, and will last till to June 30, 2023, (the date his Deanship ends) or until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Assadi will be taking over as acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore from H. Rajashekar, Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Department of Studies in Commerce, University of Mysore.