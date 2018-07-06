Mutts, religious institutions make a comeback in budget speech

After five years, names of specific religious institutions have found a prime space in the budget speech.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced ₹25 crore to at least 17 mutts and religious institutions that are “dedicated to providing dasoha (food), education, social services, and development on secular basis”.

Each of these mutts, which are overall headquarterd in 10 districts of the State, are associated with a caste or community. Chitradurga and Davangere districts themselves have eight mutts benefiting from this announcement.

This is a departure from the six budgets presented by the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when no names of specific mutts were mentioned. However, this announcement is in line with the five budgets presented by the BJP government between 2008 and 2013. In these budgets, at least ₹152 crore had been allocated to at least 20 mutts and religious institutions.

Among the community-based announcements was the establishment of the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board at the cost of ₹25 crore to work for the “development of economically backward people” in the community.

While this had been a longstanding demand, Mr. Siddaramaiah had rejected it during a programme in Mysuru organised by the community in 2017.

Politically, this can be viewed as veering away from Mr. Siddaramaiah’s AHINDA strategy that sought to stitch a voters’ coalition of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits. Among the various factors attributed to the downfall of the Congress in the recent elections was an upper-caste backlash to what was seen as an appeasement of AHINDA communities by the Siddaramaiah-led government.