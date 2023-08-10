Muttiah Muralitharan to set up manufacturing unit at Mummigatti FMCG Cluster in Dharwad

August 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan will soon be starting construction for a full-fledged plant of his company in the FMCG Cluster coming up at Mummigatti Industrial Area near Dharwad, if everything goes as planned.

According to sources, Sri Lankan company Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., promoted by Muttiah Muralitharan, will set up its aluminium cans and beverages filling industry with an investment of ₹439.18 crore generating employment opportunities for 500 youths.

As per the documents of the official proceedings, the representatives of the company appeared through video conference in the 103rd Land Audit Committee (LAC) meeting on March 4, 2023, highlighting the project proposal and requesting allotment of 25.49 acres of land at the FMCG Cluster in Dharwad district. And, KIADB officials have mentioned about the availability of land for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently. in the 138th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting on March 7, the proposal was approved and the State government in its order of March 20 has given in-principle approval to the investment proposal of ₹439.18 crore and allotment of 25.49 Acres (16.70 acres of land at plot no 157, 2.64 acres in plot no 156 and 6.15 acres at plot no 158) at FMCG Cluster in Mummigatti.

Through the order, approval was also given for 20 lakh LPD (Litres Per Day) of water from KIADB, 3,000 kVA power from HESCOM and incentives and concessions applicable as per State policy.

Following the order, KIADB has allotted the land to the company and Mr. Muralitharan has so far made two visits to the site. He is likely to visit again to initiate the process of construction of the plant. The company is reportedly planning to set up the plant in three phases, with an initial employment generation for 200 youths.

The proposal for setting up a unit at the FMCG Cluster at Mummigatti near Dharwad was first initiated by then Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar under the BJP regime. Mr. Shettar is now an MLC affiliated to the Congress.

As per the official website of the company, Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2014 as an independent aluminium cans and ends manufacturer based in Colombo in Sri Lanka and its clients include local and global companies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.