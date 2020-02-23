Mutt row: ‘Satya Darshana’ meeting unlikely to happen

Even as the dust over the succession row of Moorusavir Mutt refuses to settle down, Sunday’s ‘Satya Darshana’ meeting, called by one of the claimants Dingaleshwar Swami, is unlikely to happen after opposition by the current seer, Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, and a large section of his followers, including leaders from various political parties.

While district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar and the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti have already distanced themselves from the issue and ruled out attending the meeting, the police are taking every measure to prevent any law and order problem. Mr. Shettar has said that as the matter is before the court, the question of appointing a successor should not be discussed at present and should be decided after the verdict.

Dingaleshwar Swami had thrown a challenge to enter the mutt on Sunday [February 23] and hold the ‘Satya Darshana’ meeting to “reveal the truth” about the succession row.

He had invited his followers and followers of the mutt to come to the mutt premises on Sunday and had already announced that he would take out a padayatra from Nehru stadium to the mutt on Sunday before holding the meeting.

What has added to the confusion among devotees is that there is a division among the BJP leaders over the issue.

While the former MP from BJP Vijay Sankeshwar, who has resigned from the core committee, has extended his support to make Dingaleshwar Swami the successor, his partymen and members of the core committee, Mohan Limbikai and Shankranna Munavalli, have stood in support of the incumbent seer. “How can one who has no authority over the mutt convene a meeting at the mutt without the consent of the current seer. It will not be allowed,” Mr. Limbikai has said.

Interestingly, Mr. Sankeshwar clarified that he would not be in town on Sunday as he has some prior engagements.

Most of the other members of the core committee and some of the seers have chosen not to speak on the issue publicly.

Meanwhile, followers of the present seer are also up in arms against holding any such meeting. Amid all these developments, another claimant for mutt’s succession Mallikarjun Swami of Ghataprabha too has sought police permission for holding a meeting at the mutt on Sunday.

As this is likely to generate much heat, there is no clarity on whether the police would permit the meeting.

When contacted, Police Commissioner R. Dileep said that they had been only asked to provide requisite security and accordingly they would take steps.

By Saturday evening, the security around Moorusavir Mutt had been further increased with barricades being put and a posse of police personnel being deployed for bandobast.