Mutt land row: Shettar’s intervention sought

Horatti wants committee to clear air

In the wake of a controversy surrounding the donation of land, belonging to Moorusavir Mutt to KLE Society, Belagavi, for the establishment of a medical colleges and hospital, further escalating with a section of the devotees of the mutt holding a meeting to chalk out their next course of action, Lingayat leader and former Minister Basavaraj Horatti has sought the intervention of district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar to present facts before the public.

Mr. Horatti’s statement comes after the seer of Balehosur Mutt, Sri Dingaleshwar Swami, who claims himself to the successor of Moorusavir Mutt, holding a meeting of devotees of the mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Dingaleshwar Swami has been active ever since the KLE Society initiated the process of building medical college and hospital and performed bhoomi puja last month. The seer wants the present head of the mutt Sri Gurusiddhar Rajayogindra Swami to take back the land.

Mr. Horatti, who is also a member of a high-level committee of the mutt, has said that he has requested Mr. Shettar, who is also in the committee, to hold consultations and clear the air.

He told presspersons on Thursday that there was a need to hear the contentions of both sections of the devotees and the seers.