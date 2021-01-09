Mutt land row: Shettar’s intervention sought

In the wake of a controversy surrounding the donation of land, belonging to Moorusavir Mutt to KLE Society, Belagavi, for the establishment of a medical colleges and hospital, further escalating with a section of the devotees of the mutt holding a meeting to chalk out their next course of action, Lingayat leader and former Minister Basavaraj Horatti has sought the intervention of district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar to present facts before the public.
Mr. Horatti’s statement comes after the seer of Balehosur Mutt, Sri Dingaleshwar Swami, who claims himself to the successor of Moorusavir Mutt, holding a meeting of devotees of the mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday.
Dingaleshwar Swami has been active ever since the KLE Society initiated the process of building medical college and hospital and performed bhoomi puja last month. The seer wants the present head of the mutt Sri Gurusiddhar Rajayogindra Swami to take back the land.
Mr. Horatti, who is also a member of a high-level committee of the mutt, has said that he has requested Mr. Shettar, who is also in the committee, to hold consultations and clear the air.
He told presspersons on Thursday that there was a need to hear the contentions of both sections of the devotees and the seers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath