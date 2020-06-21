Mutt in Chitradurga serves food during solar eclipse to instil scientific temper

The Murugarajenda Bruhan Mutt in Chitradurga not only made arrangements to view the solar eclipse on its premises on Sunday, but also served food to override the belief that food should not be consumed during the eclipse.

Around 100 members including seers of various mutts, students and devotees of the mutt participated in the programme held at the mutt.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana said, “An eclipse is a natural phenomenon and one should not be driven by superstition with respect to this celestial event.” He said there was nothing inauspicious about solar or lunar eclipses. He called upon people to develop a rational mind and scientific temper. He also asked them to eradicate blind beliefs and social evils like untouchability.

Meanwhile, the fear of the spread of COVID-19 and also solar eclipse forced people to remain at home in Tumakuru on Sunday. The streets of Tumakuru wore a deserted look as there was very less movement of people and vehicle. It appeared as if there was a bandh in the city.