ADVERTISEMENT

Mutilated body of 11-year-old girl found in well in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, face devoured by aquatic creatures

July 18, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

It was difficult for villagers to identify the victim, as her face had been devoured by aquatic creatures

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a suspect on the charges of alleged rape and murder. | Photo Credit: Image for representational purpose only

The mutilated body of a 11-year-old girl, suspected of being raped and killed, was found in a village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, on July 17.

The girl was reported missing after stepping out of the house to visit her aunt on July 15 noon. On July 16 night, a villager found her body in a well on the outskirts of the village. It was difficult for the villagers to identify the victim, as her face had been devoured by aquatic creatures. The girl’s brother identified the body from her clothes.

The police have arrested a suspect on the charges of alleged rape and murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers and bereaved family members blocked roads in Kalaburagi city demanding stringent action against the accused.

They also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore and a government job for the family members of the deceased. Another demand was to strengthen the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by adding penal provisions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US