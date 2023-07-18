July 18, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The mutilated body of a 11-year-old girl, suspected of being raped and killed, was found in a village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, on July 17.

The girl was reported missing after stepping out of the house to visit her aunt on July 15 noon. On July 16 night, a villager found her body in a well on the outskirts of the village. It was difficult for the villagers to identify the victim, as her face had been devoured by aquatic creatures. The girl’s brother identified the body from her clothes.

The police have arrested a suspect on the charges of alleged rape and murder.

The villagers and bereaved family members blocked roads in Kalaburagi city demanding stringent action against the accused.

They also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore and a government job for the family members of the deceased. Another demand was to strengthen the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by adding penal provisions.

