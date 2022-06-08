Mutilated bodies of two women found in Mandya district

Mutilated bodies of two women packed in plastic bags were found in canals in Arakere and Pandavapura police station limits.

The police said that the bodies of two women, which appeared to have been cut into two at the torso, were found in different places in two different police station limits.

The bodies are likely to have been dumped elsewhere in the canal and may have flowed here, said a police official.

The women appear to be aged around 30 to 35 and the Mandya district police has constituted teams from Srirangapatna and Pandavapura police stations to investigate the crime.