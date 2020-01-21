Muthalik seeks police action into death of youth

The Sri Ram Sene has alleged that the authorities of a church were responsible for the mysterious death of a Hindu youth in Peeranwadi village in Belagavi district.
SRS founder Pramod Muthalik has threatened to ‘burn down’ a church in Peeranwadi village if the police did not arrest those responsible for the death in two weeks. He alleged that the body of Santosh Naik, a local youth, was found in the toilet of Hope Recovery Church in the village.
“We will not keep quiet. The government should not take this issue lightly,” he told journalists here on Monday. He said that they were upset with, what he called, the mishandling of the death of the self-proclaimed cow protector Shivu Uppar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.