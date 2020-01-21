Muthalik seeks police action into death of youth

The Sri Ram Sene has alleged that the authorities of a church were responsible for the mysterious death of a Hindu youth in Peeranwadi village in Belagavi district.

SRS founder Pramod Muthalik has threatened to ‘burn down’ a church in Peeranwadi village if the police did not arrest those responsible for the death in two weeks. He alleged that the body of Santosh Naik, a local youth, was found in the toilet of Hope Recovery Church in the village.

“We will not keep quiet. The government should not take this issue lightly,” he told journalists here on Monday. He said that they were upset with, what he called, the mishandling of the death of the self-proclaimed cow protector Shivu Uppar.