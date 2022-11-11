Mutalik warns against erecting Tipu statue in Mysuru

Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrated at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 11, 2022 20:04 IST

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik has warned Congress MLA Tanveer Shet against going ahead with the plan to erect a 100-ft statue of Tipu Sultan in Mysuru and no one should resort to such a step.

Speaking to presspersons after participating in the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Friday, he said that if any such statue of Tipu was erected, it would be demolished like Babri Masjid. “Tipu Sultan is a blot on Karnataka. No one should erect his statue. Instead of statues of Saint Shishunala Sharif, Abdul Kalam could be erected,” he said.

Mr. Mutalik who had earlier opposed the HDMC decision to permit Tipu Jayanti at the Idgah Maidan said that by allowing the birth anniversary of Tipu, the Idgah Maidan had been defiled and that they had purified it with ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) and celebrated Kanaka Jayanti.

He said that not many Muslims had come to participate in the birth anniversary programme which was evident that not many wanted to celebrate it. He also said that they would file a complaint against the celebration of Tipu Jayanti at the Opposition leaders’ office in the municipal corporation, if the Mayor failed to file the complaint against celebrating Tipu Jayanti in a government office.

About the contributions of saint-poet Kanakadasa, he said that what Kanakadasa said 530 years ago was still relevant and there was need to bury the differences between castes and live in unity and harmony.

Earlier, accompanied by members of the sene and others, Mr. Mutalik offered puja to the portrait of Kanakadasa and offered floral tribute. But prior to offering puja, they sprinkled cow urine in the place where the portrait of Tipu Sultan was kept during the celebration of Tipu Jayanti on Thursday. Like it had allowed Tipu Jayanti, the municipal corporation had permitted the celebration of the birth anniversary of the saint-poet.

