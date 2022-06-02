Mutalik seeks authority to implement SC order on loudspeakers

Sri Ram Sene chief says if given power, he will shoot down those not following it

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik has once again courted controversy saying that he will, if he is authorised to implement the law, shoot down those who are not adhering to the Supreme Court order on the use of loudspeakers for azaan at 5 a.m.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Mutalik said that none is following the Government Order restricting the use of loudspeaker for azaan at 5 a.m. “If I am authorised to take action, I will strictly implement the order within 24 hours and will shoot down those who do not follow the order,” he said.

Mr. Mutalik said that the Supreme Court has issued a specific direction on imposing restrictions on the use of loudspeakers by temples, churches and mosques. Subsequently, the State Government gave a 15-day deadline to stakeholders to adhere to it. However, this order has been thrown to the dustbin. “If the State Government is unable to take tough decisions, let it step down and give me the authority to act,” he said.

Agitation

He said that the Sri Ram Sene, condemning the State Government’s inaction in the issue of restricting the use of loudspeakers, will stage an agitation in front of the offices of the BJP legislators across the State on June 8.

“We will expose the policy of the State Government and appeal to the people not to vote for the BJP in the next election. Our agitation will continue till the use of loudspeakers during the restricted hours is stopped,” he announced.

Mr. Mutalik said that although Article 370 has been abolished, the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus has not stopped and the Union Government has utterly failed in the protection of Kashmiri Hindus. If the same situation continues, then the Sri Ram Sene will be forced to launch a Kashmir Chalo agitation to protect Hindus in Kashmir, he said.