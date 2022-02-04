Mutalik seeks action against hijab-clad girls

‘But saffron shawls should be allowed’

Pramod Mutalik, founder of Sri Ram Sene demanded that Muslim girl students who wear head scarves to school and college should be punished. “No girl student should be allowed to wear hijab, burkha or any other religious dress and enter academic institutions,” he told journalists in Belagavi on Friday.

However, he said that students wearing saffron shawls should be allowed to attend schools and colleges, as it was “part of Indian culture.” He was speaking after a protest rally against the State government that had banned festivals, jatras and other religious rituals as part of COVID-19 control measures.

In Ramdurg

Mr. Mutalik sought action against authorities in the government PU college in Ramdurg who had asked students not to wear shawls to college. He was reacting to the incident that occurred on February 1. A video of some students being asked to remove the saffron shawls if they had to enter the college, was circulated on social media on Friday.