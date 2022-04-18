Mutalik demands demolition of houses belonging to rioters in Hubballi

Pramod Mutalik, the founder of Srirama Sene, has urged the State Government to take strict action against people who engaged in riots in Hubbali. The illegally built houses of the alleged rioters should be demolished, as it was done in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Speaking to presspersons at Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday, Mutalik said none of those arrested by the police were innocent. The Opposition parties had been commenting that innocents had been arrested by the police. “The police have arrested people based on CCTV footage. They are all rowdies. They deserve strict punishment,” he said.

He also alleged that Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya was behind the incidents. The police should take action against him along with the corporator of the locality, where the violence was reported, he added.