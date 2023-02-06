Muslims told to build institutions to ensure their children receive good education

February 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Muslim religious head Hazrat Sayed Mohammad Tanveer Hashmi has urged Muslims to focus on establishing educational institutions instead of building mosques, madarasas and dargahs.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Sana Malagi Hostel and Academic Centre constructed jointly by Sana Mohammad Hussein Malagi Charitable Foundation and Sana Educational Charitable Trust at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi on Sunday.

Hazrat Hashmi told Muslims to ensure that their children received good education even if they had to skip one meal a day.

“According to the Sachar Committee report, Muslims remained more backward than members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes. At one point of time, the community’s contribution to various fields, including education, science and research, was immense. If we have to regain past glory, it is possible only through education,” he said.

State president of the Janata Dal (Secular) and former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim emphasised the need for educating girls as one educated woman will help make the whole family educated. Referring to his own example, he said that he established a residential school for girls way back in 1995 in Kalaburagi and now, there are two or three graduates in every family.

Mr. Ibrahim also handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh for the reconstruction of the Hazrat Sayed Mohammed Shah Khadri Dargah and mosque, which was demolished for road widening recently.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad said that it is important to learn the language of the region where one lived. “Language is beyond any religion. If one opposed language for a religious reason, then that will be indication of our petty-mindedness,” he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya stressed the need for the implementation of the Sachar Committee report in toto and appealed to the community to give importance to education. He also promised assistance to the school for special children being planned by the trust.

Linguist and writer Ganesh N. Devy spoke.

The dignitaries showered praises on chairman of Sana Mohammad Hussein Malagi Charitable Foundation M.M. Malagi for bearing expenses for the construction of the hostel.

In the event presided over by Mr. Malagi, Congress leader A.M. Hindsageri, president of S.S. Shettar Foundation Sankalp Shettar, councillors of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Rajanna Koravi and Mallikarjun Gundoor, innovator M.K. Nadkattin, chairman of Shaheen Group of Institutions Abdul Qadeer, managing trustees Khalid M. Malagi and Ashraf Ali Bashir Ahamed, Moulana Ahmed Siraj and others were present.

On the occasion, meritorious students of the Sana group of institutions were felicitated.