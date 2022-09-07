Muslims in Hassan offer prayers during Ganesha procession

At Pension Mohalla, a group of Muslim men and women offered a garland, lighted incense sticks, did aarati and offered a coconut to the Ganesha idol

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 07, 2022 15:31 IST

Muslim residents of Pension Mohalla offered prayers to Ganesha idol in Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A group of Muslim residents of Pension Mohalla in Hassan offered prayers to Ganesha during the procession of Panchajanya Ganapati in the city on Monday. This gesture by the Muslim residents has been appreciated widely.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha activists of Hassan city had installed Ganesha on the premises of Hasanamba Kalakshetra. On the final day, the organisers took out a procession of the idol on prominent streets of the city, before immersing the idol at Devigere.

As the procession reached Pension Mohalla, a group of Muslim men and women offered a garland, lighted incense sticks, did aarati and offered a coconut. A video clip of their prayer is doing rounds in the city.

Message of harmony

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar has said the event spread the message of harmony. “It is a model gesture by Barline Masjid Committee in Pension Mohalla. I appreciate all those involved in this act. They have sent a message of harmony and peace to society,” he said.

Hundreds of people from different parts of the district participated in the procession. The police had made elaborate arrangements for the event. The SP appreciated the cooperation of the organisers of the Panchajanya Ganapati Utsava and the public in ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

