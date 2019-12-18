Muslims attend protest meet against CAA

Hundreds of Muslims took part in a protest meeting convened under the banner of Muslims Welfare Association at Pension Mohalla in the city on Wednesday and opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They chanted the slogan “We the people of India” and expressed their commitment to fight against its implementation.

Mohammed Anwar, a leader of the association, said India upheld unity in diversity. “Hindus and Muslims have been living with harmony. Any attempt to divide them through unconstitutional laws should not be tolerated. We will fight against such attempts peacefully”, he said.

If there are any illegal migrants in the country, he said, it was the duty of the Central government to identify them. “Why are you making the 130 crore people stand in long queues to prove their citizenship? If somebody thinks the Act affects only Muslims it is wrong. The new law has converted every Indian into a foreigner and one has to prove his or her citizenship in India by submitting documents”, he said.

Zameer Ahmed, an advocate, said the Act violates the basic principles of the Constitution. He alleged that the BJP brought in the CAA only to protect non-Muslim migrants in Assam. Over 19 lakh people have not been able to find their name in the National Registry of Citizens (NRC). “Among them, the majority are non-Muslims. The Central government is trying to safeguard them with the new Act. This does not stand the test of constitutionality”, he said. Advocates Farooq Sab, Anshad Palya and others spoke on the occasion.

Nasir Hussain Rizvi, president of the association, chaired the meeting.