Muslims and Hindus join together to observe Muharram in Hubballi

August 09, 2022

Members of the Muslim community in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag observed Muharram on Tuesday with processions being taken out by members of the community and also Hindus at various places.

Muharram is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain, who was killed in the battle of Karbala in 680 A.D. The prophet’s son-in-law, Ali, and Ali’s elder son, Hassan, are also remembered during this period as having suffered and died for a righteous cause.

As has been the practice, “panjas” of Muharram are placed in small pandals during the festival and as restrictions on public gathering had been withdrawn, large gatherings were seen at several places this time.

In some of the villages of North Karnataka, where there are hardly any Muslim family, there has been a practise of Hindus carrying out rituals as part of Muharram, and this year too it was seen. There is also a practice among some Hindus who observe the festival by getting themselves painted in tiger stripes, visiting households and performing “huli kunita” as part of their “harake” (vow). And those who follow the ritually in a symbolic manner, they got just one of their arms painted with tiger stripes.

The ‘panjas’ were taken out in procession at various places and in some places the ritual of carrying the ‘panjas’ over burning charcoal was also carried out.

In Dharwad, where members of Iran origin reside, the annual procession was taken out during in which some youths of the community punished themselves by beating their chests till blood oozed out. Large number of people had gathered to witness the procession.