Muslim youth organise burial of Hindu girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of Muslim youth on Friday performed the final rites of a 10-year-old girl who died accidentally in Belagavi.

Vidyasri Hegde, 10, had fallen from the roof of her house where she had gone to pluck flowers at Veerabhadreshwar Nagar on Thursday.

Due to financial constraints, her mother could not pay her hospital fees. Her neighbours, including Babajan Matawale, city corporation member, and Riyaz Killedar admitted the child to KLE society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital. However, she died on Friday. The neighbours brought the body from the hospital and buried it as per Hindu rituals in the Sadashiv Nagar burial ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imran Fatekhan, Shaheed Pathan, Salman Mangalkatte, and Raju Sheikh organised the rituals. They were supported by family friends such as Shanta Kumar.

“The girl was like a member of my family. We are all very sad about her passing, said Mr. Matawale. He said that he and his friends were involved in the cremation and burial of several bodies of Hindu and Christian families in Belagavi during COVID-19 lockdown and this was no different.