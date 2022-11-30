Muslim trader barred from temple festival in Kodagu

November 30, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bajrang Dal and other right-wing activists barred a Muslim trader from transacting business during Shashti festival at Harihara Subramanyeshwara temple at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district, on Tuesday. A group of activists clad in saffron shawl went about scrutinising the identification cards of the traders and it transpired that a Muslim trader was carrying the ID of his friend. The activists barred him from continuing business, though the police said that no complaint has been filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US