Muslim trader barred from temple festival in Kodagu

November 30, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Bajrang Dal and other right-wing activists barred a Muslim trader from transacting business during Shashti festival at Harihara Subramanyeshwara temple at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district, on Tuesday. A group of activists clad in saffron shawl went about scrutinising the identification cards of the traders and it transpired that a Muslim trader was carrying the ID of his friend. The activists barred him from continuing business, though the police said that no complaint has been filed.